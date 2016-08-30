Aug 30 Suminoe Textile Co Ltd :

* Says it has received the approval to extend the deadline of submitting the securities report for FY ending May 2016 to Oct. 31, instead of Aug. 31

* Says it has received the approval to extend the deadline of submitting the Q1 securities report for FY ending May 2017 to Nov. 15, instead of Oct. 15

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gGP56E

