BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd :
* Says it bought a property located in Tokyo, with area of 347 square meters, at an undisclosed price
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/DfVBFv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos