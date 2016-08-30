** Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd fall as much as 2.5 pct to 334.05 rupees, lowest since April 8

** Mobile phone carrier's stock, which has fallen more than 5 pct this month are likely to see more declines, technical charts suggest

** Stock has cut below its 200-day SMA this week, signaling bearish sentiment tmsnrt.rs/2bNY1Oo

** Trend intensity indicator (TI) rises to 15, indicating start of a downtrend

** MACD is negative and below its signal line, another negative for the stock

** Company cut prices of its mobile data services on a special plan on Monday

** Stock is down more than 11 pct from its year high of 385 rupees hit on April 28

