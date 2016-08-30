Aug 30 Hulic Reit Inc :

* Says it plans to buy a 100 percent and a 30 percent trust beneficial rights of two properties located in Tokyo, on Sep. 1

* Says acquisition amount is 8.6 billion yen in total

* To take out a loan of totaling 8.6 billion yen to fund acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/J36J6U

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)