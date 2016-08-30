Aug 30 Aeon Financial Service Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 7.8 million new shares via public offerings

* Plans to issue 8.0 million new shares to Aeon Co Ltd and 1.2 million new shares to Nomura Securities Co Ltd, via private placement

* Plans to issue first unsecured convertible bonds with warrants, worth 30 billion yen, with no interests

* Further details to be determined

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dB9yyJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)