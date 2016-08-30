BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht
Aug 30 Aeon Financial Service Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 7.8 million new shares via public offerings
* Plans to issue 8.0 million new shares to Aeon Co Ltd and 1.2 million new shares to Nomura Securities Co Ltd, via private placement
* Plans to issue first unsecured convertible bonds with warrants, worth 30 billion yen, with no interests
* Further details to be determined
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos