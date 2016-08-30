BRIEF-E for L Aim Pcl says qtrly net loss was 39.1 mln baht
* Qtrly net loss 39.1 million baht versus loss 32.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Aval Data Corp :
* Says the co and Tokyo Electron Device Co Ltd announce business and capital alliance since Aug. 30
* Says two parties will cooperate on development of Application Specific Integrated Circuit and Large Scale Integration, improvement of brand products and development of sales
* Says the co will use 30 million yen to raise 0.19 percent stake in Tokyo Electron Device Co Ltd and meanwhile to distribute 35,000 shares of its treasury common stock through private placement to Tokyo Electron Device Co Ltd for 30.5 million yen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Ma03dH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to raise up to 987.5 million yuan ($143.17 million) in share private placement to fund projects, working capital