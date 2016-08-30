BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials
MMJ receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials
Aug 30 Medius Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says the co gets approval to upgrade to Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) second section from TSE JASDAQ, effective on Sep. 6
* 2017 federal budget expected to have a positive impact on Zenitas from 2018 onwards