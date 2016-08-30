BRIEF-Hytera Communications to raise up to 987.5 mln yuan in share private placement
* Says it plans to raise up to 987.5 million yuan ($143.17 million) in share private placement to fund projects, working capital
Aug 30 Creo Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to merge with its five wholly owned units (three subsidiary and two sub-subsidiaries), effective on April 1, 2017
* Says the five units to be dissolved after the transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9OBWSl
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.