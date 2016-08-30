BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials
* MMJ receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its China-based unit set up a JV in Chongqing, China, with a China-based company, Cory Pharmaceutical Co., LTD
* Says the JV is capitalized at 200 million yuan
* Says the unit is holding 49 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/v44D4j
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* MMJ receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 2017 federal budget expected to have a positive impact on Zenitas from 2018 onwards