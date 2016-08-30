BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials
* MMJ receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials
Aug 30 Solco Biomedical Co Ltd :
* Says it completes the issuance of 3.5 billion won worth convertible bonds as of Aug. 30
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/FJUExX
(Beijing Headline News)
* 2017 federal budget expected to have a positive impact on Zenitas from 2018 onwards