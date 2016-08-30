BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials
* MMJ receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Dentas Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to fully buy Hokkaido-based dental technology firm on Aug. 31
* Says the acquisition price is not disclosed
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/f4OXod
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* MMJ receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 2017 federal budget expected to have a positive impact on Zenitas from 2018 onwards