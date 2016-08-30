BRIEF-Hytera Communications to raise up to 987.5 mln yuan in share private placement
* Says it plans to raise up to 987.5 million yuan ($143.17 million) in share private placement to fund projects, working capital
Aug 30 West Japan Railway Co :
* Says the co signed a capital and business alliance agreement with Nippon Signal Co Ltd on Aug. 30
* The co plans to acquire 2.1 million shares (equivalent to 3.0 percent of total outstanding shares) in Nippon Signal
* Nippon Signal plans to buy 49.0 percent stake in Tetsuden Co Ltd which is the subsidiary of the co's
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8b7BaP
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.