BRIEF-Hytera Communications to raise up to 987.5 mln yuan in share private placement
* Says it plans to raise up to 987.5 million yuan ($143.17 million) in share private placement to fund projects, working capital
Aug 30 Aidma Marketing communication Corp :
* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,122 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Aug. 31
* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SBq9CQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to raise up to 987.5 million yuan ($143.17 million) in share private placement to fund projects, working capital
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.