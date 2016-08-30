Aug 30 Aidma Marketing communication Corp :

* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,122 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Aug. 31

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SBq9CQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)