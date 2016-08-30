BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town Co Ltd :
* Says co and China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd have won bid for Shenzhen exhibition centre project worth 31 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/D6HjSK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos