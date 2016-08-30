BRIEF-Hytera Communications to raise up to 987.5 mln yuan in share private placement
* Says it plans to raise up to 987.5 million yuan ($143.17 million) in share private placement to fund projects, working capital
Aug 30 Topfield Co Ltd :
* Says it completes the issuance of 13 billion won worth convertible bonds as of Aug. 30
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/GdzGLc
