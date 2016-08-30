(Refiles to add bullet points, links)

Aug 30 Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 23.6 percent y/y at 1.9 billion yuan ($284.47 million)

* Says it plans to issue up to 6 billion yuan commercial paper

* Says it plans to set up investment fund worth up to 5 billion yuan with partners

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bOiReU; bit.ly/2cb0zFR; bit.ly/2cnSTBw

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6790 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)