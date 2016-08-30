BRIEF-Hytera Communications to raise up to 987.5 mln yuan in share private placement
* Says it plans to raise up to 987.5 million yuan ($143.17 million) in share private placement to fund projects, working capital
Aug 30 Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 23.6 percent y/y at 1.9 billion yuan ($284.47 million)
* Says it plans to issue up to 6 billion yuan commercial paper
* Says it plans to set up investment fund worth up to 5 billion yuan with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bOiReU; bit.ly/2cb0zFR; bit.ly/2cnSTBw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6790 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
