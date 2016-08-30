BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 SIA Reit Inc :
* Says it to issue new unit via public offering at paid-in price of 377,742 yen per unit or about 7.14 billion yen in total, and says subscription period from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, as well as payment date on Sep. 6
* Says it to issue new unit via private placement at paid-in price of 377,742 yen per unit or up to about 357 million yen in total, with subscription date on Oct. 4 and payment date on Oct. 5
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/jQUutR
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos