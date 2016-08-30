BRIEF-Hytera Communications to raise up to 987.5 mln yuan in share private placement
* Says it plans to raise up to 987.5 million yuan ($143.17 million) in share private placement to fund projects, working capital
Aug 30 PCI Holdings Inc :
* Says it plans to issue new shares via public offerings, for 639.6 million yen, with subscription period from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1 and payment date on Sep. 9
* Says it plans to issue new shares via private placement, for 115.1 million yen, with subscription date on Sep. 27 and payment date on Sep. 28
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ng7W40
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to raise up to 987.5 million yuan ($143.17 million) in share private placement to fund projects, working capital
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.