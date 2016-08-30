Aug 30 PCI Holdings Inc :

* Says it plans to issue new shares via public offerings, for 639.6 million yen, with subscription period from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1 and payment date on Sep. 9

* Says it plans to issue new shares via private placement, for 115.1 million yen, with subscription date on Sep. 27 and payment date on Sep. 28

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ng7W40

