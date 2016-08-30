BRIEF-Luk Hing Entertainment says qtrly revenue HK$21.8 mln
May 15 Luk Hing Entertainment Group Holdings Ltd :
Aug 30 Beijing Sanfo Outdoor Products Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to set up 300 million yuan outdoor industry buyout fund with partners
* Says the co will hold 40 percent stake in the first tranche fund, which is worth 100 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/82Qt5B
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 15 Luk Hing Entertainment Group Holdings Ltd :
May 15 Travellers International Hotel Group Inc :