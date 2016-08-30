BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials
* MMJ receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Zhejiang Starry Pharmaceutical :
* Says it will use 5 million yuan to set up a wholly owned basketball club
* 2017 federal budget expected to have a positive impact on Zenitas from 2018 onwards