BRIEF-Hytera Communications to raise up to 987.5 mln yuan in share private placement
* Says it plans to raise up to 987.5 million yuan ($143.17 million) in share private placement to fund projects, working capital
Aug 30 Medical Net Communications Inc :
* Says it appoints Dai Hirakawa as chairman and CEO
* Says it appoints Yuji Hirakawa as president to succeed Dai Hirakawa
* Says the changes are effective on Aug. 30
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/nUVyci
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.