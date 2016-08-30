BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials
MMJ receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials
Aug 30 LegoChem Biosciences Inc :
* Says it will issue the fifth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 10.5 billion won in proceeds for operations
* 2017 federal budget expected to have a positive impact on Zenitas from 2018 onwards