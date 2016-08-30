BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials
* MMJ receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Zhejiang Yatai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to invest 684.7 million yuan in medical preparation project
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/gzS7u9
(Beijing Headline News)
* 2017 federal budget expected to have a positive impact on Zenitas from 2018 onwards