BRIEF-Hytera Communications to raise up to 987.5 mln yuan in share private placement
* Says it plans to raise up to 987.5 million yuan ($143.17 million) in share private placement to fund projects, working capital
Aug 30 Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing & Media Corp Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 13.65 percent y/y at 745.12 million yuan ($111.60 million)
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.