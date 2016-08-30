BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 China Union Holdings Ltd
* Says H1 returns to net profit of 432.1 million yuan ($64.72 million) versus net loss of 15.6 million yuan year ago
* Says it expects January-September net profit of 450-550 million yuan versus net loss of 2.0 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2c4VEmH; bit.ly/2byL85m
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6764 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos