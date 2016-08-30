BRIEF-Zenitas Healthcare says 2017 federal budget expected to have a positive impact on co
* 2017 federal budget expected to have a positive impact on Zenitas from 2018 onwards
Aug 30 Autobio Diagnostics Co Ltd
* Says share trade to debut on Sept 1 in Shanghai
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bSYSLt (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* 2017 federal budget expected to have a positive impact on Zenitas from 2018 onwards
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, May 14 Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.