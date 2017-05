** Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank rise as much as 2.65 pct to 807 rupees, their highest ever

** Reserve Bank of India grants approval to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) for acquiring shares in excess of 5 pct and below 10 pct of the paid up capital of Kotak Mahindra Bank

** CPPIB currently holds around 4.9 pct stake in the bank - Thomson Reuters data

** Stock posts biggest percentage gain since June 3

** Up to Tuesday's close, shares have risen 24.7 pct since they dropped to a more than 1-year low on Feb. 29