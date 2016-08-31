** UltraTech Cement Ltd's shares rise as much as 4.1 pct to record high of 4,052 rupees

** Stock among top gainers on NSE index, which is up 0.45 pct

** India's central bank raises the FII limit in Ultratech to up to 30 pct bit.ly/2bAY5f2

** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had risen about 40 pct this year (Reuters Messaging: samanthakareen.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)