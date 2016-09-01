BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
Sept 1 Anhui Lucky Health Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it signs capital increase agreement with Hefei-based firm and other partners, to invest 10 million yuan into the Hefei-based firm, to hold 17 percent up from 0 percent
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago