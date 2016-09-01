BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
Sept 1 Nissan Motor Co Ltd :
* Says it bought back 44 million shares for 43.48 billion yen in August
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 213.9 million shares for 218 billion yen in total as of Sep. 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Xm7qWg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago