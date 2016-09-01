BRIEF-Flying Technology's shares to debut trade in Shanghai on May 16
Sept 1 Wacom Co Ltd :
* Says it bought back 1.3 million shares for 422.8 million yen in August
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 11 and Aug. 5
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 2.1 million shares for 718.5 million yen in total as of Aug. 31
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer