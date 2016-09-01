BRIEF-International Company for Leasing Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Daiwa House Residential Investment Corp :
* Says the co and Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Inc completed merger on Sep. 1
* Says the new name of the the surviving corporation is Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation, under the TSE code of 8984.T
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ryCw2x; goo.gl/0NLRfa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago