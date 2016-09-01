BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
Sept 1 Aoki Holdings Inc :
* Says it repurchased 228,000 shares for 242.3 million yen in total in August
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 15
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 1.8 million shares for 2.12 billion yen in total as of Aug. 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/x2mPxD
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago