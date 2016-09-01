Sept 1 Aoki Holdings Inc :

* Says it repurchased 228,000 shares for 242.3 million yen in total in August

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 15

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 1.8 million shares for 2.12 billion yen in total as of Aug. 31

