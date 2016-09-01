** Shares of cement companies ACC Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd and UltraTech Cement Ltd fall as much as between 1 pct and 1.7 pct

** The Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposed a fine of 63.2 billion rupees ($943.57 million) on 10 cement companies for price fixing

** Ambuja Cements was fined 11.6 billion rupees ($173.19 million), ACC Ltd 11.5 billion rupees ($171.69 million) while UltraTech Cement was fined 11.8 billion rupees ($176.17 million)

** Stocks among top five percentage losers on the broader NSE index

** Ambuja up 36.89 pct this year as of Wednesday's close, while UltraTech Cement gained 44.9 pct and ACC was up by 25.66 pct. All have outperformed NSE index rise of about 10.6 pct

($1 = 66.9800 Indian rupees)