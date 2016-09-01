** Shares of cement companies ACC Ltd, Ambuja
Cements Ltd and UltraTech Cement Ltd fall as
much as between 1 pct and 1.7 pct
** The Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposed a fine
of 63.2 billion rupees ($943.57 million) on 10 cement companies
for price fixing
** Ambuja Cements was fined 11.6 billion rupees ($173.19
million), ACC Ltd 11.5 billion rupees ($171.69 million) while
UltraTech Cement was fined 11.8 billion rupees ($176.17 million)
** Stocks among top five percentage losers on the broader
NSE index
** Ambuja up 36.89 pct this year as of Wednesday's close,
while UltraTech Cement gained 44.9 pct and ACC was up by 25.66
pct. All have outperformed NSE index rise of about 10.6 pct
($1 = 66.9800 Indian rupees)