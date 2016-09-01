Sept 1 Taiwan's state-run Mega Financial Holding Co Ltd :

* Says its board has named its president as acting chairman of Mega Financial and its banking unit

* Says ex-chairman Shiu Kuang-si has returned to Taiwan

* Shiu resigned on Wednesday, seeking to quash speculation that he could influence a domestic probe into its New York banking unit after it was found to have violated U.S. anti-money laundering regulations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Faith Hung)