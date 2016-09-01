Sept 1 Thailand's Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl

* Says has cut 2016 revenue growth target to 8-10 percent from 11-12 percent after lower-than-expected growth in the first half, Narumol Noi-am, company chief financial officer, told reporters

* Says H1 revenue growth was 9 percent, still higher than industry

* Says has maintained EBITDA margin target at 22 percent