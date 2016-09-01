Sept 1 Wuxi Hodgen Technology Co Ltd

* Says it signs contract to supply electronics products to Finland's Efore Oyj

* Says contract worth 20.8-31.2 million euros ($23.20-34.80 million) a year, to total 83.2-124.8 million euros in four years

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2capsy8

