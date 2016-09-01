BRIEF-International Company for Leasing Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Chengdu Chiffo Electronics & Electric Appliances Group :
* Says it to dissolve its Hong Kong-based trading unit
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TQdtYW
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago