Sept 1 Pia Corp :

* Says it bought back 14,600 shares for 31.3 million yen in August

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 10

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 38,800 shares for 82.5 million yen in total as of Aug. 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZEY7f7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)