BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
Sept 1 Pia Corp :
* Says it bought back 14,600 shares for 31.3 million yen in August
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 10
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 38,800 shares for 82.5 million yen in total as of Aug. 31
* Q1 net loss 9.2 million riyals