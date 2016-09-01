BRIEF-International Company for Leasing Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Japan Securities Finance Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 240,000 shares for 109.3 million yen in total in August
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 12
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 240,000 shares for 109.3 million yen in total as of Aug. 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/AJo2qq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago