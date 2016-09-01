BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
Sept 1 Novarese Inc :
* Says Japan-based co NAP holdings offered a takeover bid for 10,286,590 shares (no less than 7,594,500 shares) of the co
* Says offered purchase price at 1,944 yen per share
* Offering period from Sep. 2 to Oct. 18
* Settlement starts on Oct. 25
* Q1 net loss 9.2 million riyals