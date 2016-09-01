BRIEF-International Company for Leasing Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Hulic Reit :
* Says it completed buying two real estate at 8.6 billion yen in total
* Says the plan was disclosed on Aug. 30
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MdXR74
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago