BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
Sept 1 Kanseki Co Ltd :
* Repurchased 74,000 shares for 21,162,000 yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 21
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/XnLCs0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
* Q1 net loss 9.2 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qFESVJ) Further company coverage: