BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
Sept 1 Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to merge the U.S.-based company Berlin Industries, Inc. and its wholly owned unit Perfecta Products, Inc. on Sep. 2
