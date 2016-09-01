BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Sept 1 Aiming Inc :
* Says it repurchased 126,500 shares for 63.1 million yen in total from Aug. 15 to Aug. 31
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Aug. 12
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 126,500 shares for 63.1 million yen in total as of Aug. 31


* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer