BRIEF-International Company for Leasing Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park :
* Says it completed buying Ichikawa-based real estate at 15.5 billion yen on Sep. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zfIYRJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago