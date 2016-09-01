BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
Sept 1 Adways Inc :
* Says it repurchased 857,600 shares (2 percent stake) for totally 406.6 million yen as of Aug. 31
* Says previous release disclosed on Feb. 3
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3XqaW6
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer