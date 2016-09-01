BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
Sept 1 Nichirei Corp :
* Says it repurchased 1,495,000 shares for 1.46 billion yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on March 1
* Says it repurchased 9,953,000 shares for 9.36 billion yen in total as of Aug. 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YdmhNG
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
* Q1 net loss 9.2 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qFESVJ) Further company coverage: