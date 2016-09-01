BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
Sept 1 Japan Hotel Reit Investment Corp :
* Says it completes acquisition of trust beneficial rights of a property located in Nagoya, for 15.25 billion yen, on Sept. 1
* Q1 net loss 9.2 million riyals