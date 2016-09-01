BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
Sept 1 Ooedo Onsen Reit Investment :
* Says it took out loans of 13.58 billion yen on Sep. 1
* Says the proceeds will be used to buy real estate
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6gb79q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
* Q1 net loss 9.2 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qFESVJ) Further company coverage: